Outrage over police assault on woman at banking hall


The police officer, who has been identified as Corporal Godzi Fredrick Amanor, has been arrested on the orders of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for criminal processes to begin.

Ghanaian internet users have expressed outrage following a leaked video showing a police officer mercilessly assaulting a woman at the banking hall of Midland Savings and Loans branch in Accra.

The abusive officer, police said, was stationed at the police headquarters and that, the IGP issued the order immediately after watching the video of the incident, which has gone viral.

"It chills my bones to watch such an injustice against this innocent woman and her child by this police man," Cedric Dzelu wrote on Facebook. "Police brutality is on the rise, there have been many who have suffered various forms of brutalities from personnel in uniform. This is a tragedy and no one needs to tell the Ghana Police service to act."

"Ghana Police,look,some of us supported and advocated that you be modernised.We didn't say use guns to kill us and batons to beat innocent women. IGP, WHY? ACT NOW!," the boss of policy think tank IMANI Africa said on Twitter.

Francis Abban, host of Accra-based Starr FM morning show, noted: "This demands speedy justice delivery. Prosecute and jail police officer and all who looked on. Midland Savings and Loans must pay a hefty compensation to the woman and the child. What kind of men are being recruited into the Ghana Police koraaa?

"I saw this post on instagram today and I just couldn't hold my tears. why would a police man beat up a nursing mother like this. Like no matter what she did she doesn't deserve to be beaten by a policeman. Ghana police service fo)r instant sacking for this man," a Twitter user wrote.

Another user wrote: "First thing I did after watching the video was to search for the mandate of the Ghana Police. They are to PROTECT & PRESERVE. Don't tell me about a broken system. This isn't even lawlessness. Tell me about the ruthless people within the system."

 

"Ghana Police Service. We often experience “Ghana Police”. Why is the latter word seems missing on duty or in action frequently?, Maximus Ametorgoh tweeted.

Meanwhile Midland Savings and Loans Limited has condemned the action of the policeman who abused the woman.

In a statement issued by the management of the company, it stated that they “condemn in no uncertain terms the act of brutality meted out to a customer by a Security Officer at one of our branches.”

“We wish to render an unqualified apology to the customer in question and the general public for the uncivilised act,” it added.

The statement also said that they had reported the incident to the Ghana Police for further investigation and legal action.

