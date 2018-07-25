Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Gitmo 2 raising family in Ghana


Gitmo Detainees Gitmo 2 raising family in Ghana

Robert P. Jackson said the 2 people popularly referred to as Gitmo 2 have families here in Ghana and would therefore not be a threat to the country’s peace and security.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The outgoing United States of America (USA) ambassador to Ghana, has revealed that the 2 former Guantanamo Bay detainees in Ghana have married in Ghana and given birth.

Robert P. Jackson said, “both of them are married now; both of them have children now; both of them are well integrated into Ghana.”

He told the media that Ghanaians must not have any fears since the 2 people popularly referred to as Gitmo 2 have families here in Ghana and would therefore not be a threat to the country’s peace and security.

READ ALSO: Don’t give birth to more than 3 babies - Population Council warns

US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert P. Jackson play Outgoing US Ambassador to Ghana, Robert P. Jackson

 

READ ALSO:

He said contrary to suspicions by a section of the public upon the arrival of the two Yemenis, Mahmud Umar Muhammad Bin Atef and Khalid Muhammad Salih Al-Dhuby in Ghana two-and-half-years ago, they have not attracted terrorists nor been a problem to the security of the country.

“I don’t believe Ghanaians should be concerned about their presence here in Ghana based on a track record that is now two and a half years long,” he said, in response to a question as to whether or not the two should now be allowed to leave Ghana after spending the two years agreed upon by the erstwhile Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration and the US Government.

Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey told lawmakers in January this year that the former two al-Qaeda foot-soldiers were going to continue staying in Ghana as refugees.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh

Magdalene Teiko Larnyoh Associate - Business A feminist at heart and a lover of art. I believe in making business news easy for all to read and understand.

Recommended Articles

Development: Gov't contracts $2bn loan from China for road infrastructure Development Gov't contracts $2bn loan from China for road infrastructure
Warning: Pay our allowance else we'll strike - UTAG threatens gov't Warning Pay our allowance else we'll strike - UTAG threatens gov't
Injustice: Police gives 14-year-old boy 36 lashes for being stubborn Injustice Police gives 14-year-old boy 36 lashes for being stubborn
Threat: Minister's husband assaults chief at Palace with gun Threat Minister's husband assaults chief at Palace with gun
Growing Population: Don’t give birth to more than 3 babies - Population Council warns Growing Population Don’t give birth to more than 3 babies - Population Council warns
Human Right Abuse: Police Brutalities a 'shame' on the national psyche – Victoria Hamah Human Right Abuse Police Brutalities a 'shame' on the national psyche – Victoria Hamah

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Helicopter carrying gold forced to land on maize farm Pulse Filla Helicopter carrying gold forced to land on maize farm
Police Violence: Families of killed Zongo youth may be compensated – Boniface Police Violence Families of killed Zongo youth may be compensated – Boniface
Illuminati Allegations: Kweku Bonsam disappointed in Despite group Illuminati Allegations Kweku Bonsam disappointed in Despite group



Top Articles

1 Accident Gold carrying helicopter forcefully lands at Asamakesebullet
2 Patience Osafo Peace FM denies cash donation to woman assaulted by policebullet
3 $72m Software Scandal Former SSNIT boss Ernest Thompson to face...bullet
4 Trgaedy Bride, best man die in a gory accidentbullet
5 Double-Track System Free SHS to run shift system - Minister of...bullet
6 Abuse In Banking Hall Policeman arrested for assaulting woman...bullet
7 Ghana Police Outrage over police assault on woman at banking...bullet
8 Police Assault Midland saga: woman deserves more beatings-...bullet
9 Police Brutality Counsellor Lutterodt defends police...bullet
10 Video Police in bloody clash with ‘okada’ riders at...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
8 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
9 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
10 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet

Local

ECG Privatization Parliament approves takeover of ECG
Akua Donkor
Police Assault Akua Donkor to defend police officer for assaulting nursing mother
Unpaid school feeding caterers threaten ‘naked’ demo
In Ashanti Region Unpaid school feeding caterers threaten ‘naked’ demo against Govt
In Northern Ghana Accra men luring our women with money – Kpikpira chief laments