Gitmo 2 raising family in Ghana

The outgoing United States of America (USA) ambassador to Ghana, has revealed that the 2 former Guantanamo Bay detainees in Ghana have married in Ghana and given birth.

Robert P. Jackson said, “both of them are married now; both of them have children now; both of them are well integrated into Ghana.”

He told the media that Ghanaians must not have any fears since the 2 people popularly referred to as Gitmo 2 have families here in Ghana and would therefore not be a threat to the country’s peace and security.

He said contrary to suspicions by a section of the public upon the arrival of the two Yemenis, Mahmud Umar Muhammad Bin Atef and Khalid Muhammad Salih Al-Dhuby in Ghana two-and-half-years ago, they have not attracted terrorists nor been a problem to the security of the country.

“I don’t believe Ghanaians should be concerned about their presence here in Ghana based on a track record that is now two and a half years long,” he said, in response to a question as to whether or not the two should now be allowed to leave Ghana after spending the two years agreed upon by the erstwhile Mahama-led National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration and the US Government.

Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey told lawmakers in January this year that the former two al-Qaeda foot-soldiers were going to continue staying in Ghana as refugees.