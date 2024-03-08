8,565 migrants died in 2023 — UN

The 2023 death toll represents a tragic increase of 20 percent compared to 2022, highlighting the urgent need for action to prevent further loss of life.

"As we mark the Missing Migrants Project’s ten years, we first remember all these lives lost. Every single one of them is a terrible human tragedy that reverberates through families and communities for years to come," said IOM Deputy Director General Ugochi Daniels.

"These horrifying figures collected by the Missing Migrants Project are also a reminder that we must recommit to greater action that can ensure safe migration for all, so that 10 years from now, people won't have to risk their lives in search of a better one."

According to the report IOM on its website. last year's death toll surpassed the number of dead and missing globally in the previous record year of 2016, when 8,084 people died during migration, making it the deadliest year.

The IOM said that a lack of safe, regulated pathways forces thousands to undertake dangerous migration routes.

The Mediterranean crossing continues to be the deadliest route for migrants on record, with at least 3,129 deaths and disappearances.

This is the highest death toll recorded in the Mediterranean since 2017.

Regionally, unprecedented numbers of migrant deaths were recorded across Africa (1,866) and Asia (2,138).

In Africa, most of these deaths occurred in the Sahara Desert and the sea route to the Canary Islands.