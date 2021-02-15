According to him, had there been a world-class hospital in the country, there would have been no need to fly any Minister abroad for medical treatment.

This comes after the Finance Ministry announced that Mr. Ofori-Atta was flying to the US for a medical review following some COVID-19 complications.

In a Facebook post, A Plus wished the Finance Minister a speedy recovery and said the nation will remember him in prayers.

“Speedy recovery Sir. We shall remember you in prayer. But please when you come back let's look for donations to build a world class hospital instead of a cathedral so that our leaders won't travel all the way to America. See you soon stronger than ever,” he wrote.

On Sunday, the Finance Ministry in a statement said Mr. Ofori-Atta has suffered some complications after recovering from COVID-19 last December.

The statement said he requires further interventions which are currently not available in the country, hence his travel to the US.

“The Ministry of Finance wishes to inform the general public and stakeholders that Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, the Representative of H.E the President at the Ministry of Finance and Minister-designate for Finance, will travel to the United States of America today for a special medical review,” it said.

“After recovering from COVID-19 last December, Mr. Ofori-Atta has had medical complications which doctors advise, require further interventions not currently available in Ghana.

“He is expected to be away for two weeks. Mr. Ofori-Atta was scheduled to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Tuesday, 16th February, 2021. The leadership of Parliament has been duly notified for a new date to be fixed upon his return,” it added.