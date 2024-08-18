About 2,000 dead through road accidents since the beginning of 2024 – NRSA

Out of the number death recorded, 75 percent are males and 25 percent are females and on average, eight persons die daily in the country through road accidents.

He stated that despite the efforts of the NRSA and its collaborators, road safety statistics remained alarming and called on road users to prioritise safety.

The Director-General stressed the importance of road safety as a shared responsibility requiring a collective effort from drivers, passengers, pedestrians and all other road users.

In a recent report, the first half of the year saw a troubling rise in road accident deaths across Ghana, with 1,237 lives lost between January and June.

The period recorded 6,653 road accidents involving 11,283 vehicles, including private cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles. Alongside the fatalities, 7,561 individuals were injured in these accidents.

That significant increase indicates the urgent need for effective road safety measures and greater public awareness to reduce traffic-related fatalities.

According to the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), there was a 13% rise in road accidents compared to previous years, raising serious concerns about the efficacy of current road safety strategies.

