About 2,000 dead through road accidents since the beginning of 2024 – NRSA

Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), David Osafo Adonteng, has revealed that about 2,000 people had so far died through road accidents since the beginning of the year.

Road accident (File photo)

He disclosed this in an address read on his behalf at the launch of this year’s Driver’s Challenge in Accra on Friday, August 16, 2024.

Out of the number death recorded, 75 percent are males and 25 percent are females and on average, eight persons die daily in the country through road accidents.

He stated that despite the efforts of the NRSA and its collaborators, road safety statistics remained alarming and called on road users to prioritise safety.

The Director-General stressed the importance of road safety as a shared responsibility requiring a collective effort from drivers, passengers, pedestrians and all other road users.

Car crash Pulse Ghana

The period recorded 6,653 road accidents involving 11,283 vehicles, including private cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles. Alongside the fatalities, 7,561 individuals were injured in these accidents.

That significant increase indicates the urgent need for effective road safety measures and greater public awareness to reduce traffic-related fatalities.

According to the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), there was a 13% rise in road accidents compared to previous years, raising serious concerns about the efficacy of current road safety strategies.

The NRSA, attributed the rise in fatalities primarily to wrongful overtaking and speeding.

