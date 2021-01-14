The contract was signed between the government of Ghana and the South African firm, Mota – Engil.

The deal is for the expansion of the Accra-Tema Motorway into both three-lane and two-lane stretches.

Last year, the Ministry of Roads & Highways announced that it has signed a contract with Portuguese conglomerate Mota-Engil, Engenharia E Constructao Africa S. A for the design and construction of the Accra-Tema Motorway and Extensions Project.

As part of the contract, the release said the existing 19.5kilometre motorway is to be reconstructed and expanded into a two-lane dual carriageway for the freeway and a three-lane dual carriageway for the urban highway. The freeway will remain concrete surfacing whilst the urban highway will be in asphaltic concrete with paved shoulders.

But the spokesperson for the NDC caucus on roads, Kwame Agbodza said the $570 million contracts were solely sourced without basis and should be terminated.

He said: "So we are telling the government, stop this process, Article 181 have been ignored."

"The top five Ghanaian road contractors can do this at ease and the benefit will be better for Ghanaians," the NDC MP added.