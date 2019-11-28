She said collecting 'soli' can lead to a journalist writing only a favourable story about the giver which is wrong for the profession.

Doreen Hammond, who is also the Editor of Junior Graphic said she has never taken 'soli' in her line of duty.

“Soli is something you take to influence. I don’t take soli. Soli is not right to the extent that it influences you. Taking money to drop a story is unacceptable. Soli is wrong if it will influence you from the right thing or lose credibility.”

She however acknowledged that advertisers of media houses tend to influence reports, but the act is wrong as it impeded objectivity and independence of the media house.

‘Soli’ in Ghanaian journalism practice is an amount of money paid to a journalist after he or she covers an event for publication for their respective media organisations. Some have justified it as a form of transportation fare for the journalist from the event centre back to their media houses.