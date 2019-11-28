Kweku Baako described as untrue claims by Bawumia that Mahama left no legacy projects in the Northern regions.

Dr. Bawumia threw the challenge on Sunday 24th November 2019 when he joined the Chiefs and people of Nandom Traditional Area to celebrate the 31st annual Kakube Festival at Nandom in the Upper West Region.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Bawumia questioned: "H.E John Mahama should tell Ghanaians one legacy that he left in Northern Ghana, just one when he was President for four and a half years. What legacy did he leave?

"Is it the SADA that he left as a legacy for the North or it's the Guinea fowls that he left for Northerners" he rhetorically quizzed.

Bawumia noted that President Kwame Nkrumah left a legacy, Prime Minister Busia left a legacy, President Rawlings left a legacy, President Kufuor introduced the NHIS, free maternal health care, National School Feeding Programme, the LEAP Programme, Youth Employment Authority (YEA), Metro Mass amongst others.

"President Akufo- Addo has introduced the Planting for Food and Jobs, Free SHS, One Village One Dam, Zongo Development Fund, Rearing for Food and Jobs (RFJ), One Constituency One Ambulance, One District One Factory, One District One Warehouse. The construction of the Pwalugu Dam will also start this year. In addition, the President has brought peace to Dagbon and created two new regions (Savannah and North East). These are legacies President Akufo- Addo will be leaving after his tenure as President. What legacies can former President Mahama point to?" he asked.

But Kweku Baako speaking on Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV Thursday, stated that it is impossible for the NDC government failed to undertake any project in the Northern regions even if they were not completed.

"I have not listened to him, but I will proceed on the basis that what has been attributed to him is what he said… In all sincerity that cannot be true… I have not done comprehensive research into projects in the Mahama administration or if you like it the Mills-Mahama administration… Randy, it cannot be true that from 2009 to 2017 the Mills-Mahama administration did nothing at all in the Northern region.

"It cannot be true, I am sure that if one was to be fair one can point to projects even if not completed…I am sure you get my drift," he said.