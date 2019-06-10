Accra-based Citi FM reports that the accident happened late Saturday, near the traffic light interception at Agric junction.

An Urvan commercial bus travelling from Tech to Kotei is reported to have collided with a pickup entering the KNUST faculty area.

Five persons sustained various degrees of injury, with three of them currently in critical condition.

The three include the driver and two other persons occupying the front seat of the Urvan commercial bus, the driver’s mate, Ebenezer Williams, said.

The other two passengers, the report suggests, sustained some minor injuries following the accident and have since been discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the three seriously injured persons were taken to the KNUST Hospital, before later being transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

“We filled up our car from Tech Junction through to Kotei and Deduako. The Traffic light had turned green so as we were moving, a pickup vehicle which was moving to KNUST campus cross us and collided. Since we were on the main road and he was taken a turn to campus, he should have slowed down but he didn’t. After the accident, we struggled to pull the driver out of the car. Those occupying the front seat were also affected,” the driver’s mate explained.

“When the cars collided, it affected mostly the front part of the vehicle so those in front were severely affected. We called the police and the fire service but it took a long time before they arrived here.

“By the time they arrived, passersby had helped to take the driver and other persons who sustained injuries, to the hospital,” he added.