Accra: Eight days of dumsor ends today

The Electricity Company of Ghana said the power outages have become necessary to allow for maintenance works, particularly at the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point.

ECG explained that the maintenance works at the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point will require that the station's 330kv line is shut down completely.

The shutdown will also affect power supply reliability to the Mallam Bulk Supply Point (BSP).

The outages will rotate between day and night from 6 am to 6 pm and 6 pm to 6 am for eight days.

While some of the areas will sleep in darkness for two nights and have their power off for two days during the day in May, others will sleep in darkness for three nights and have their power off for just one day. Others will also sleep in darkness for three nights and have powered off for just one day.

Power was interrupted between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm, as well as 6 pm and 6 am within the scheduled period.