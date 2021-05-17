RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Accra: Eight days of dumsor ends today

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The load shedding exercise in some parts of the Greater Accra Region is expected to end today, Monday, May 17, 2021.

Dumsor
Dumsor Pulse Ghana

The intermittent supply of electricity exercise began on Monday, May 10, 2021.

Recommended articles

The Electricity Company of Ghana said the power outages have become necessary to allow for maintenance works, particularly at the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point.

ECG explained that the maintenance works at the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point will require that the station's 330kv line is shut down completely.

The shutdown will also affect power supply reliability to the Mallam Bulk Supply Point (BSP).

The outages will rotate between day and night from 6 am to 6 pm and 6 pm to 6 am for eight days.

READ MORE: Parts of Accra to experience dumsor - ECG

While some of the areas will sleep in darkness for two nights and have their power off for two days during the day in May, others will sleep in darkness for three nights and have their power off for just one day. Others will also sleep in darkness for three nights and have powered off for just one day.

Power was interrupted between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm, as well as 6 pm and 6 am within the scheduled period.

Some of the affected areas were Nsakina, Oduman, Odorkor Official town, Odorgonno, Korle Gonno, Chorkor, Mallam, Gbawe, Glefe, Nyanyano, Kakraba, Iron City, Tuba, Anyaa, Bubiashie, Abossey Okai, Ashalaja, Opeikuma, Mataheko, Sakaman, Tetegu among others.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong

Forget politics and patronise Ibrahim Mahama’s Dzata cement – Kennedy Agyapong

Somalia rejects John Mahama as AU envoy

John Mahama

‘I’ll beat him!’ - Sam George warns Australian High Commissioner over LGBT pressure

‘I’ll beat him!’ - Sam Goerge warns Australian High Commissioner over LGBT advocacy

Ghanaian medical student studying in Cuba dies

Erasmus Klutse