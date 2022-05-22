Accra flooded after rainfall (videos)

Residents of the affected areas were compelled to evacuate their homes for safety as flood water made its way into their rooms, some of which lost their belongings.

Videos circulating on social media show roads within the capital getting submerged, making vehicular movement difficult and risky.

In some of the videos, some residents are heard screaming for help while some cars are being washed away by the flood.

The situation compelled the Ghana Police Service to issue a public safety warning.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the police cautioned the public to avoid areas such as the Graphic Road towards Kaneshie and Agbogbloshie due to the high level of the Odaw River.

"We are experiencing flooding on some principal streets and highways within the Accra-Tema Metropolitan areas and beyond due to the downpour this evening. In view of this, we are advising members of the public to remain indoors.

"Motorists and commuters are also being cautioned against using the Graphic Road towards Kaneshie and Agbogbloshie due to the rising level of the Odaw River.

"In addition to the above, motorists and commuters should exercise great caution when using the La Beach-Kpheshie Lagoon Road towards Teshie-Nungua as well as roads that are linked by culverts and bridges," the police warned, adding: "Patrol teams are in the communities to ensure the safety of everyone."

The statement went further to urge that "anyone who is stranded due to the downpour and requires help should contact the Police on the emergency numbers 18555, 191 or 0302787373. The police and other principal safety stakeholders are on high alert to assist."

The latest development comes barely a week after a similar one that came with a downpour.

Flooding in Accra is a perennial occurrence that successive governments have not been able to find a solution to.