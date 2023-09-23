ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Accra floods: Homes, businesses, and cars submerged in water

Reymond Awusei Johnson

A large swamp of water flooded various parts of Accra as a result of a heavy downpour that occurred between 14:00 and 15:00 hours on Friday, September 22.

Accra Floods
Accra Floods

This intense rainfall led to the submergence of major roads, numerous houses, and vehicles in the affected areas.

Recommended articles

Locations such as the Tema Motorway, Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kaneshie, North Kaneshie, Alajo, Adabraka, Accra Central, Tema, Tema station-Accra, Osu, and even businesses like China Mall in Ashaiman were severely impacted by the nearly one-hour rainfall.

Videos and discussions regarding the situation and its associated consequences quickly spread on social media having many furious users on social media call upon the government to implement measures to address this long-standing issue.

The persistent problem of flooding in Accra has been a recurrent concern for many Ghanaians, particularly during rainy seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frustrated citizens have expressed their dismay over the devastating effects of the recent floods on their businesses and properties, urging the government to take immediate action to resolve the situation.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Police arrest protestors of Occupy Julorbi House demonstration

Police arrest protestors of Occupy Julorbi House demonstration

Kennedy Agyapong

NPP lost 2024 elections in 2022 – Kennedy Agyapong

Ghana votes

EC explains rationale behind restricted voter registration exercise

Akufo-Addo-Dampare

Ghanaians blast police service for injunction to stop ‘Occupy Julorbi House Demo’