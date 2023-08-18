Accra funerals temporarily banned by Ga Traditional Council from October 15

Ambassador Sylvester Parker Allotey, the Chief of Protocol at the Office of the Ga Mantse, explained that this ban is a necessary measure to ensure the seamless and orderly conduct of the funeral proceedings for the late Ga Manye.

He emphasized that starting from October 15, all funeral activities will be prohibited in the region for a period of two weeks, specifically designated for the rites leading to the final farewell for the queen mother.

Additionally, there will be no installations of any traditional office holders until after the funeral ceremonies have concluded.

Ambassador Allotey went on to elaborate that during the week of the burial, there will be further measures implemented, which will be communicated to the public in due course.

These additional measures are expected to include temporary closures of certain commercial activities, including shops, and specific street closures to facilitate the smooth execution of the funeral proceedings.

The decision by the Ga Traditional Council to temporarily ban funerals in Accra is aimed at according the late Ga Manye the honor and respect she deserves during her final rites.