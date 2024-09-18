Accra High Court issues injunction on Democracy Hub's planned demonstration

The injunction follows concerns raised by the Police regarding the chosen venue. The court’s decision, delivered under Article 21 (1) (d) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 1 (4) (5) and (6) of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491), restricts Democracy Hub from conducting the demonstration from 6:00 am to 11:59 pm on each of the scheduled days.

In a statement in July, Democracy Hub had announced their intention to address critical national issues, including socio-economic injustice, unemployment, rising poverty, state capture, nepotism, corruption, and the need for judicial independence through the protest. The group is also demanding the resignation of the Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor and other ministers as well as heads of state agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for failing to protect the environment from destruction caused by illegal mining menace, popularly called galamsey. The group, known for its involvement in movements such as #FixTheCountry and #OccupyJulorbiHouse, had formally notified the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, as required by the Public Order Act.

The planned demonstration, themed “A New Constitution for a New Generation,” was intended to highlight these pressing concerns and advocate for substantial reforms. Despite the court’s ruling, Democracy Hub has reiterated its commitment to a peaceful and orderly protest, reflecting their approach during previous demonstrations, including last year’s #OccupyJulorbiHouse, which led to the arrest of several members.