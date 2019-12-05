The students were taken to the Adabraka Polyclinic on Tuesday after eating food served by the school.

Reports suggest they were served Kenkey, fish and fresh pepper sauce by caterers of the school.

Some of the students are reported to have complained of stomach discomfort after consuming the food.

Joy News reports that as at 11pm, some parents of the admitted students were at polyclinic to monitor the progress of their wards.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has launched an investigation into the matter.

Head of Food Safety Management at the FDA, Jocelyn Adeline Amusah, said her outfit hope to find out the exact cause of the food poisoning.

“We have been to the school and we are continuing with our investigations. We will continue tomorrow [Thursday] to find out more about the source to get to the bottom of it,” she told Joy News.

Ms. Jocelyn Amusah, however, assured the public that Accra High School is safe and that there is no epidemic in the school.