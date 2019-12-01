The move he said is to confront the inherent challenges that have been associated with the implementation of the Free Senior High School Policy.

He said the structures comprise classrooms, dining halls, assembly halls, sanitary facilities, and dormitories, in senior high schools across the country.

“We are also providing a total of one thousand, one hundred and ninety (1,190) vehicles, made up of three hundred and fifty (350) buses and eight hundred and forty (840) pickups to schools in various areas in the country,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo assured the Ghanaian people of his Government’s determination to address address head-on the problems that arise from the implementation of the policy.

Explaining the rationale for the implementation of the Free SHS policy, the President stated that he came into office at a time when, between 2013 and 2016, there was the unfortunate situation in Ghana where, on the average, 100,000 children, every year, who passed the B.E.C.E., could not take up their places in Senior High Schools, because they could not afford the fees, even though they had the qualifications.

“If this situation had persisted for a decade, one million children would have dropped out of school at the level of Junior High School, an unacceptable outcome for any nation in the 21st century,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo continued, “It would have been too dangerous for Ghana’s stability, as we would have been building a future of hopelessness for our youth. Such a situation was intolerable, and my party and I were determined to end it. That is why the Free Senior High School policy was introduced.”