According to them, the cost of rent at the Accra Mall is unreasonably high, adding that they operate under “onerous conditions”.

The shop owners said ongoing repair works at the mall have also taken a toll on their sales.

They have, therefore, decided to protest against management of the mall by shutting down their shops on Thursday 24 October 2019 between the hours of 9am and 1pm.

They complained about parts of the mall ceiling which have collapsed, insisting this has triggered safety concerns from visitors and shoppers.

Accra Mall

Lawyer for the tenants, Dr Maurice Ankrah, said they have been forced to protest due to management’s failure to address their concerns.

According to him, parts of the mall which collapsed last years have still not been fully repaired till date.

“The management are not willing to listen to the genuine concerns of tenants. There are now scaffolding all over the place, repairing the damage to the roof a year after part of it collapsed,” he told the Daily Graphic.

In a separate statement, the Accra Mall Tenants Association said shops owned by other multinationals have already closed down due to the current challenges.

“It is poignant to note that as a result of the concerns raised by the tenants, including the huge rent which have ultimately led to a slump in patronage and revenue, a huge number of shops including multinationals from South Africa have closed their shops and left the mall,” a section of the statement said.