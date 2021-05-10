RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Accra’s 8-day dumsor to begin today

Authors:

Evans Annang

Some parts of Accra will experience an eight-day load shedding exercise from today.

Dumsor
Dumsor Pulse Ghana

According to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the routine will be 12 hours for most of the neighborhoods.

The power distributor explained that the timetable has become necessary due to the ongoing works on the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point, hence the need to shut down the transmission line, which will affect the Mallam Bulk Supply Point that supplies power to many households.

Power will be interrupted between 6:00am and 6:00pm, as well as 6:00pm and 6:00am in more than forty communities, which have been placed in four different groups – A, B, C and D.

The outages will be experienced by two alternating groups each day until the end of the exercise.

Some of the areas to be affected include Awoshie, Nsakina, Dansoman, Ashalaja, Tuba, Abossey Okai, Dansoman, Tuba, Pokuase ACP Estates, Amasaman, Taifa, Ofankor, Kokrobite, Fadama, Israel, and Abeka market.

The eight-day exercise is expected to end on Monday, May 17, 2021.

Below is the schedule

ECG timetable
ECG timetable Pulse Ghana

