Accra’s 8-day dumsor to begin today

The power distributor explained that the timetable has become necessary due to the ongoing works on the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point, hence the need to shut down the transmission line, which will affect the Mallam Bulk Supply Point that supplies power to many households.

Power will be interrupted between 6:00am and 6:00pm, as well as 6:00pm and 6:00am in more than forty communities, which have been placed in four different groups – A, B, C and D.

The outages will be experienced by two alternating groups each day until the end of the exercise.

Some of the areas to be affected include Awoshie, Nsakina, Dansoman, Ashalaja, Tuba, Abossey Okai, Dansoman, Tuba, Pokuase ACP Estates, Amasaman, Taifa, Ofankor, Kokrobite, Fadama, Israel, and Abeka market.

The eight-day exercise is expected to end on Monday, May 17, 2021.

