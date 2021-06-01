Achimota School brouhaha: I'll know how to handle stigmatization in school - Rasta student

The court presided over Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of two students cannot be limited by the rules in question.

Tyrone Marhguy speaking after the court's ruling said "The first time I walked through the gate of Achimota, the first thing I did was to check the time [I arrived] because I knew one day I would be telling a story with it. I had no idea I would be telling one great story in the courtroom about how I was discriminated [against] and how I am back."