Achimota School brouhaha: I'll know how to handle stigmatization in school - Rasta student

Tyrone Marhguy, one of the two Rastafarian boys who was denied admission into Achimota School has said he is fully aware of the victimization he will face in the school when he is admitted.

His comments come after the Human Rights Court 1 Division of the High Court ordered the Achimota school to admit the two Rastafarian students at the centre of the school admission brouhaha.

The court presided over Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of two students cannot be limited by the rules in question.

Tyrone Marhguy speaking after the court's ruling said "The first time I walked through the gate of Achimota, the first thing I did was to check the time [I arrived] because I knew one day I would be telling a story with it. I had no idea I would be telling one great story in the courtroom about how I was discriminated [against] and how I am back."

He described the ruling as part of "a great story" adding that "I will know how to handle it and to straighten things up when [the stigmatization] starts."

