Achimota School cannot appeal Rastafarian ruling on its own - Education Minister

He said the school doesn’t have the power to unilaterally appeal the position of the Accra Human Rights Courts.
The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum has disclosed that appealing the ruling on the two Rastafarian students is not only the preserve of Achimota School.
In an interview on Accra based Metro TV, Dr. Adutwum said the decision by the school to appeal is said baffling.
“I am very surprised. He cannot take that unilateral decision. I’m waiting for a full briefing of the Attorney General who I commend for going to court, so nobody can preempt us. So, Achimota Board, chill,” he said on Accra-based Metro TV Tuesday.
He also hinted of a meeting later today with the headmistress of Achimota School over the development.
Yesterday, the Board of Governers of the school issued a statement where they announced their decision to appeal the decision.
The court presided over Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of two students cannot be limited by the rules in question.
Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Kweku Nkrabea sued Achimota school for denying them admission because of their dreadlocks.
The applicants are asking the court to declare that the failure and or refusal of the school to admit or enroll them on the basis of their Rastafarian religious inclination, beliefs, and culture characterised by keeping their dreadlocks is a violation of their fundamental human rights and freedoms guaranteed under the 1992 Constitution, particularly Articles 12(1); 23; 21(1)(b)(c); 26(1)); and 17(2) and (3).
