Achimota School cannot appeal Rastafarian ruling on its own - Education Minister

In an interview on Accra based Metro TV, Dr. Adutwum said the decision by the school to appeal is said baffling.

“I am very surprised. He cannot take that unilateral decision. I’m waiting for a full briefing of the Attorney General who I commend for going to court, so nobody can preempt us. So, Achimota Board, chill,” he said on Accra-based Metro TV Tuesday.

He also hinted of a meeting later today with the headmistress of Achimota School over the development.

Yesterday, the Board of Governers of the school issued a statement where they announced their decision to appeal the decision.

The court presided over Justice Gifty Agyei Addo ruled that the fundamental human rights of two students cannot be limited by the rules in question.

Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Kweku Nkrabea sued Achimota school for denying them admission because of their dreadlocks.