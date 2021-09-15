Achimota School’s appeal against my son ill-motivated – Rasta student’s dad

He further said the Old Students Association of the school are behind this new decision to appeal the ruling.

In an interview with Accra based Citi FM, Mr. Marghuy said the appeal is ill-motivated, especially as his son has already settled in the school environment, and has even been listed among the school’s candidates for the annual National Science and Maths Quiz in two years’ time.

“If they had filed the appeal shortly after the ruling, it would have made sense, but now he [Tyrone Marghuy] has been in the school and they have even added him to the squad for the National Maths and Science Quiz for the next two years… It is not really okay. I think there are some people behind the scenes who are not working in favour of the school,” he said.

“I am not surprised because I realized along the line that they will appeal. That loss they had was something that they couldn’t take… How could a whole Attorney-General be in favour of the ruling and suddenly not be in favour of the ruling. I think it is something that is happening in the background, behind the scene, that makes them think they should go for the appeal. My suspicion is that, it is the old students behind the scenes [but]. I know most Ghanaians are in our favour,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

In the appeal by the AG, he argued the High court judge, Justice Gifty Agyei Addo, who had earlier ruled that the two Rastafarian boys, Tyrone Marhguy and Ohene Nkrabea be admitted to the school with their dreadlocks, erred.