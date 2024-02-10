ADVERTISEMENT
Actress Adu Safowah commences GWR Speech-A-Thon

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Controversial Ghanaian socialite and media personality Adu Safowaa has commenced her official attempt at a Guinness World Record challenge for the Longest Speech by an individual.

Adu Sarfowaa
The record activity is holding at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel from February 9 to 14, 2024.

The guidelines stipulate that a question and answer session may be included in the attempt, provided that the individuals posing the questions remain unseen.

Each speech delivered must meet a minimum duration of 5 minutes, and aside from brief pauses lasting no more than 30 seconds between speeches, the activity must be continuous.

Furthermore, the speeches must be impromptu, spontaneous, and substantially distinct from one another.

Adu Safowah is permitted to employ any language of her choosing, and for this endeavor, she has opted for English, French, and Twi.

Notably, the current record for the longest speech marathon stands at an impressive 90 hours and 2 minutes, achieved by Ananta Ram KC from Nepal in Kathmandu from August 27 to 31, 2018.

Adu Safowah will join the ranks of notable Ghanaians who have previously participated in Guinness World Records attempts, including Afua Asantewaa (sing-a-thon), Chef Failatu Abdul Razak (cook-a-thon), Ace-Liam Nana Sam (youngest artist), and Dela Gomey (lipstick applications in 30 seconds).

