Adentan-Dodowa road project set for November completion – Roads Minister

The Adentan-Dodowa road, a critical link in the Greater Accra Region, has faced numerous delays and challenges. However, the minister emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring the project's timely completion to enhance transportation and boost economic activities in the area.

The Minister attributed the project's delay to issues with the previous contractor and new developments along the corridor.

“We faced issues with the initial contract, and since my tenure began, I have discussed this extensively with my officials. We are in the process of terminating the old contract, repackaging the project, and awarding it to a new contractor. I assure you that we will follow all necessary procedures to ensure that the contractors can commence work as soon as possible,"

The Minister assured contractors that all necessary resources have been mobilized to meet the November deadline.

“They started seven weeks ago and already they’ve done seven kilometers, doing massive excavation works and drainage facilities I’m very encouraged by the work that they’ve done and I’m very confident that they’ll be able to stick within the schedule, and by November, the motorists will start experiencing the benefits," he said.

Residents and commuters have welcomed the news with cautious optimism. Many have endured years of traffic congestion and poor road conditions, which have adversely affected daily commutes and businesses.