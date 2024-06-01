Adentan-Dodowa road project set for November completion – Roads Minister

This announcement came during an inspection tour of the project site on Thursday, May 30, 2024.
The Minister for Roads and Highways, Asenso Boakye, has assured the public that the Adentan-Dodowa road project will be completed by November 2024.
The Adentan-Dodowa road, a critical link in the Greater Accra Region, has faced numerous delays and challenges. However, the minister emphasized that the government is committed to ensuring the project's timely completion to enhance transportation and boost economic activities in the area.
The Minister attributed the project's delay to issues with the previous contractor and new developments along the corridor.
“We faced issues with the initial contract, and since my tenure began, I have discussed this extensively with my officials. We are in the process of terminating the old contract, repackaging the project, and awarding it to a new contractor. I assure you that we will follow all necessary procedures to ensure that the contractors can commence work as soon as possible,"
The Minister assured contractors that all necessary resources have been mobilized to meet the November deadline.
“They started seven weeks ago and already they’ve done seven kilometers, doing massive excavation works and drainage facilities I’m very encouraged by the work that they’ve done and I’m very confident that they’ll be able to stick within the schedule, and by November, the motorists will start experiencing the benefits," he said.
Residents and commuters have welcomed the news with cautious optimism. Many have endured years of traffic congestion and poor road conditions, which have adversely affected daily commutes and businesses.
The completion of the Adentan-Dodowa road is expected to alleviate traffic congestion on other major routes in Accra, such as the Madina-Adenta and Legon roads, by providing an alternative route for motorists traveling to and from the eastern parts of the region.