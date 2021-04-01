Adhere to COVID-19 protocols during Easter holidays - Prez Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

“The Police Service will ensure strict conformity to these restrictions and anyone who flouts them will be dealt with in accordance with the law. We all saw how we let down our guards during last year’s Christmas which resulted in our active case counts increasing because of our failure to continue to adhere to the protocols. Collectively, we have since worked hard to ensure a mass production in the number of active cases, and government together with security services will make sure that this time, these gains are protected.”