Adhere to COVID-19 protocols during Easter holidays - Prez Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called on Ghanaians to enforce the COVID-19 protocols during the Easter festivities.
He said Ghana is not out of the woods yet in regards to the pandemic, therefore, citizens should continue to adhere to the protocols.
He also directed the security services to strictly enforce compliance with the COVID-19 restrictions this Easter.
“The Police Service will ensure strict conformity to these restrictions and anyone who flouts them will be dealt with in accordance with the law. We all saw how we let down our guards during last year’s Christmas which resulted in our active case counts increasing because of our failure to continue to adhere to the protocols. Collectively, we have since worked hard to ensure a mass production in the number of active cases, and government together with security services will make sure that this time, these gains are protected.”
The President reminded the populace of the ban on church conventions, picnics, and other gatherings associated with the Easter festivities.
In his message to Ghanaians ahead of the Easter festivities, the President said “clearly my fellow Ghanaians, we are by no means out of the woods, and so we will have to endure this year, another quiet Easter devoid of the public gatherings and the merrymakings that characterize the season. There’ll therefore be no Easter conventions, picnics, parties, or gatherings at the beaches. Church services must be held for a maximum of two hours and the requisite social distancing rules must be strictly obeyed."
"Nightclubs Cinemas and pubs continue to be closed. Funerals, Concerts, theatrical performances, and parties are banned. Private burials with no more than 55 people can take place with the enforcement of the social distancing hygiene and mask-wearing protocols. Spectators are still banned from going to the stadia to watch football matches.”
He also urged Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols as well as road safety regulations during the Easter period.
