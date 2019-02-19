The suspect who is a student of Adisadel College in the Central region is accused of robbing one Gabriel Kwame Sarfo-Asare of an amount of GH¢5.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday. He was remanded by the court presided over by Aboagye Tandoh.

Police Chief Inspector William Boateng presenting the case said the complainant is a student and lives at Odorkor Chabaa, whiles the accused is also a student at Adisadel College in Cape Coast and lives at Abeka Lapaz in Accra.

According to him, the complainant in on vacation and was attending holiday classes at the campus of Methodist University in Accra.

On February 13 at about 7:30 am, the complainant was walking when the accused met him on the university campus and asked to be given GH¢5, the Police Chief Inspector said.

He added that the complainant declined the request, but the accused pulled out a knife from his pocket and threatened the complainant to either open his school bag or be stabbed.

The prosecution said for fear of his life, the complainant opened the bag and the accused robbed him of his GH¢5 note and bolted.

He stated that the GH¢5 note and a small knife with an orange coloured handle were retrieved from his pocket and handed over to the police which the accused admitted, threatening the complainant.

He is to reappear on March 4, for the court to rule on a bail application.