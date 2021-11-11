Admit aggrieved 499 law students – Attorney General directs General Legal Council

In a letter to the GLC, the AG proposed that the students be admitted in November this year or in May 2022.

“Grant deferred admission to the 499 candidates with effect from May 22. A special provision can be made for the first year professional law course by candidates already admitted to run from October, 2021 to April, 2022. The 499 candidates may undertake their programme from May 2022 and ending November, 2022. Arrangements would have to be put in place for the two sets of candidates to undertake their pupilage and be called to the bar at a common date in the next two years.”

The Attorney General’s letter, dated November 1, 2021 also said the GLC can alternatively organize a special examination in November for the aggrieved students to justify their admission.

The Parliament of Ghana through, a resolution, had ordered the General Legal Council to admit the four hundred and ninety-nine (499) students who were failed for admission into the Ghana School of Law.

This follows a motion moved by deputy minority whip Ahmed Ibrahim, fine tuned by first deputy speaker who was presiding Joseph Osei-Owusu, and repeated by Effutu MP and deputy majority leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

After putting the question for adoption of the resolution, first deputy speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu ordered the Attorney General Godfred Dame to ensure the resolution is carried through by the Ghana Law School.