Adwoa Safo loses Dome-Kwabenya seat to Mike Oquaye Jnr

Mike Oquaye Jnr secured a significant victory, winning the primary and leaving the incumbent Member of Parliament, Adwoa Safo, unable to retain her seat. The final results indicated a decisive preference for Mike Oquaye Jnr among the party members in Dome-Kwabenya.
The Dome-Kwabenya parliamentary seat, which has been held by Adwoa Safo, has been captured by Mike Oquaye Jnr in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries.
In a decisive outcome, Adwoa Safo faced defeat against Mike Oquaye Jnr, the Chief Executive Officer of the Free Zones Authority, in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries. Oquaye Jnr secured an impressive victory with over 1194 votes, overshadowing Adwoa Safo's 328 votes.
A third candidate, Sheela Oppong Sakyi, secured a distant third place with just around 100 votes in the hotly contested race.
The political landscape of Dome-Kwabenya seems to be transforming with this unexpected outcome.
Adwoa Safo, who has been a prominent figure in the constituency and within the New Patriotic Party, faced a formidable challenge from Mike Oquaye Jnr, and the voters expressed their preference for new leadership. The loss of her parliamentary seat marks a significant shift in the dynamics of Dome-Kwabenya politics.
The Dome-Kwabenya constituency is sure to witness increased political activities and engagements as the various political parties gear up for the upcoming general elections.
