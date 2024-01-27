ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Adwoa Safo loses Dome-Kwabenya seat to Mike Oquaye Jnr

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Dome-Kwabenya parliamentary seat, which has been held by Adwoa Safo, has been captured by Mike Oquaye Jnr in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries.

Dome Kwabenya seat
Dome Kwabenya seat

Mike Oquaye Jnr secured a significant victory, winning the primary and leaving the incumbent Member of Parliament, Adwoa Safo, unable to retain her seat. The final results indicated a decisive preference for Mike Oquaye Jnr among the party members in Dome-Kwabenya.

Recommended articles

In a decisive outcome, Adwoa Safo faced defeat against Mike Oquaye Jnr, the Chief Executive Officer of the Free Zones Authority, in the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary primaries. Oquaye Jnr secured an impressive victory with over 1194 votes, overshadowing Adwoa Safo's 328 votes.

A third candidate, Sheela Oppong Sakyi, secured a distant third place with just around 100 votes in the hotly contested race.

The political landscape of Dome-Kwabenya seems to be transforming with this unexpected outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adwoa Safo, who has been a prominent figure in the constituency and within the New Patriotic Party, faced a formidable challenge from Mike Oquaye Jnr, and the voters expressed their preference for new leadership. The loss of her parliamentary seat marks a significant shift in the dynamics of Dome-Kwabenya politics.

The Dome-Kwabenya constituency is sure to witness increased political activities and engagements as the various political parties gear up for the upcoming general elections.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana procures modern train from Poland

Government secures 12 modern trains from Poland

ACP Dr Agordzor

Coup plot: High Court finds ACP Agordzo not guilty, acquits him and 2 others

Chairman Wontumi with Asantehene

Manhyia has not rescinded the summons issued to Chairman Wontumi — Report

GJA declares media blackout on Hawa Koomson over assault on journalist

GJA declares media blackout on Hawa Koomson over assault on journalist