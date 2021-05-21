RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Adwoa Sarfo rescinds decision to sack School Feeding Coordinator; cites administrative error

Authors:

Evans Annang

Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection has reversed an earlier decision to sack Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah as the Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme.

Adwoa Sarfo
Adwoa Sarfo ece-auto-gen

In a statement announcing the decision, the MP for Dome Kwabena cites an administrative error for the earlier decision.

Recommended articles

Earlier this week, the Minister issued a statement to rid Mrs. Quashigah of her role did not give reasons for the decision.

The letter also expressed gratitude for her “support towards the execution of the mandate of the Ghana School Feeding Programme during the period.”

Madam Quashigah was officially named the National Coordinator of the programme on December 24, 2019, taking over from Dr. Kwame Adu-Nsiah who was also fired.

She had already been serving as an acting coordinator for about a year before she was given the role officially.

READ HER REVERSE LETTER BELOW

Adwoa Sarfo’s letter
Adwoa Sarfo’s letter Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Watch how Citi FM’s CEO surprised Bernard Avle with a car on his 40th birthday

Bernard Avle and Sammens

Lighthouse pastor who's against ‘disloyalty’ in church was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia

Lighthouse pastor standing against ‘disloyalty’ was allegedly paid £300,000 as ex-gratia

‘I’ll beat him!’ - Sam George warns Australian High Commissioner over LGBT pressure

‘I’ll beat him!’ - Sam Goerge warns Australian High Commissioner over LGBT advocacy

Residents of Accra to experience 16-day ‘dumsor’ in new ECG load shedding

Lights will go out between 6:00pm and 12 midnight on scheduled days.