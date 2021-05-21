Adwoa Sarfo rescinds decision to sack School Feeding Coordinator; cites administrative error

In a statement announcing the decision, the MP for Dome Kwabena cites an administrative error for the earlier decision.
Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection has reversed an earlier decision to sack Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah as the Coordinator of the School Feeding Programme.
Earlier this week, the Minister issued a statement to rid Mrs. Quashigah of her role did not give reasons for the decision.
The letter also expressed gratitude for her “support towards the execution of the mandate of the Ghana School Feeding Programme during the period.”
Madam Quashigah was officially named the National Coordinator of the programme on December 24, 2019, taking over from Dr. Kwame Adu-Nsiah who was also fired.
She had already been serving as an acting coordinator for about a year before she was given the role officially.
READ HER REVERSE LETTER BELOW
