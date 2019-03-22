The application was dismissed by an Accra High Court on Friday, March 22, 2019.

In a ruling to dismiss the application for stay of execution filed by the A-G, the court, presided over by Justice George Buadi, held that the A-G's application was unmeritorious.

The court said the A-G failed to argue any exceptional circumstance to convince the court to halt the bail.

The court further held that most of the arguments canvassed by the A-G were already contained in the A-G's response opposing the bail application which was initially dismissed by the court.

On March 14 2019, an Accra High Court granted murder suspect Gregory Afoko, one of the men accused of killing Alhaji Adams Mahama, the Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2015 bail.

Afoko was admitted to bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with two sureties, one of which must be justified.

As part of the bail conditions, the court also ordered Afoko to report himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service every two weeks.

Ms Mariana Appiah Opare, a Chief State Attorney arguing the case urged the court to halt the bail because there was the likelihood that the appeal would succeed.

She argued that if the stay of execution was refused, the appeal would be rendered insignificant if it succeeds at the Court of Appeal.

Background

Afoko has been on trial in the last four years for the accusation that he murdered the former Upper East Regional Chairman of the NPP, Adams Mahama.

Adams Mahama was attacked with acid on his way home on the 20th of May 2015 by two people and later died of extensive acid burns.

Investigations disclosed that his death was caused by the two persons, but the Police only managed to arrest the first suspect, Gregory Afoko.

The second suspect, Alangdi, however, fled the jurisdiction in the days after the murder and has been on the run since.

In January this year, the Attorney General (AG) filed a nolle prosequi to discontinue the trial of Gregory Afoko.

The application comes after the arrest of Asabke Alangdi.