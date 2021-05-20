RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Africa's poverty is of the mind - Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

Kojo Emmanuel

"The poverty in Africa is not the poverty of wealth or property but rather it is the poverty of the mind," the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has said.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin
Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin Pulse Ghana

According to him, no country had developed by relying on another country's cultural identity adding that Africa must put in place the right mechanisms to promote its cultural identity, including indigenous languages to help propel socio-economic development.

He made this known when a section of the leadership of the Tijaniya Muslim Council of Ghana led by Sheik Muhammed Mutawakil Iddris paid a courtesy call on him in Parliament.

Tijaniya is one of the contemporary forms of the Sufi movement which came from the teachings of Sidi Ahmad al Tijani in North Africa but now increasingly prevalent in West Africa, predominantly in Senegal, The Gambia, Mauritania, Mali, Guinea, Niger, Chad, Sudan, and Northern Nigeria. Its devotees are called Tijānī.

The delegation was in Parliament to among other things discuss issues of cooperation and also congratulate Bagbin on his elevation to the high office of the Speaker of Parliament.

The Speaker noted further that Ghanaians and Africans talk a lot about using the measures or benchmarks of the western world to champion their development which was not realistic.

