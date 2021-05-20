Africa's poverty is of the mind - Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin

He made this known when a section of the leadership of the Tijaniya Muslim Council of Ghana led by Sheik Muhammed Mutawakil Iddris paid a courtesy call on him in Parliament.

Tijaniya is one of the contemporary forms of the Sufi movement which came from the teachings of Sidi Ahmad al Tijani in North Africa but now increasingly prevalent in West Africa, predominantly in Senegal, The Gambia, Mauritania, Mali, Guinea, Niger, Chad, Sudan, and Northern Nigeria. Its devotees are called Tijānī.

The delegation was in Parliament to among other things discuss issues of cooperation and also congratulate Bagbin on his elevation to the high office of the Speaker of Parliament.