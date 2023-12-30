Afua Asantewaa named tourism ambassador

Pulse Ghana

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has been celebrated for her exceptional talent and commitment to preserving and promoting the cultural essence of the nation through her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.

She has over the shortest period of this achievement seamlessly woven traditional elements into her work, making her a fitting choice for the role of Tourism Ambassador.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afua Asantewaa's designation as Tourism Ambassador marks a significant chapter in her artistic journey and, by extension, in the promotion of Ghanaian culture.