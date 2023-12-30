Afua Asantewaa, the woman of the moment has made 2023 December a memorable one for Ghana as she endeavored on a world-breaking attempt for the longest singing marathon spanning five days, she has successfully surpassed the current record standing at 105 hours and set a new record time pegged at 126 hours and 52 minutes
Afua Asantewaa named tourism ambassador
In a noteworthy recognition of her contributions to the promotion of Ghanaian culture and arts, Afua Asantewaa has been bestowed with the prestigious title of Tourism Ambassador. The appointment serves as a testament to Asantewaa's dedication to showcasing Ghana's rich heritage and vibrant traditions, both locally and on the global stage.
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has been celebrated for her exceptional talent and commitment to preserving and promoting the cultural essence of the nation through her attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.
She has over the shortest period of this achievement seamlessly woven traditional elements into her work, making her a fitting choice for the role of Tourism Ambassador.
Afua Asantewaa's designation as Tourism Ambassador marks a significant chapter in her artistic journey and, by extension, in the promotion of Ghanaian culture.
As Asantewaa takes on this new role, her impact is anticipated to extend beyond the realm of music, influencing perceptions of Ghana and inspiring a deeper appreciation for its cultural richness.
