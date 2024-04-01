AG instructs police to cease vehicle impoundment for minor offenses

In a statement, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, emphasized that while the regulations outline fines or imprisonment as penalties for minor infractions, the act of impounding vehicles is deemed excessive and unsupported by Regulations 158 or L.I. 2180.

Mr. Dame highlighted the illogical nature of the notion that vehicles must be "used as an exhibit" in court proceedings, urging police officers to refrain from seizing or restricting vehicle use for minor offenses.

These minor infractions include purported breaches of road rules outlined in Regulation 106, such as running a red light or driving without valid insurance.

The directive aims to address public grievances and ensure that law enforcement actions align with legal provisions, promoting fairness and proportionality in the administration of justice on the nation's roads.

