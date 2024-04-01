ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

AG instructs police to cease vehicle impoundment for minor offenses

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Attorney General's Office has intervened, instructing the Ghana Police Service to cease the practice of impounding vehicles for minor traffic violations.

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney-General
Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney-General

This directive, communicated to the Inspector General of Police, comes in response to mounting public complaints and concerns raised by legal experts and senior officials regarding the seizure of vehicles under the Road Traffic Regulations 2012 (L.I. 2180).

Recommended articles

In a statement, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, emphasized that while the regulations outline fines or imprisonment as penalties for minor infractions, the act of impounding vehicles is deemed excessive and unsupported by Regulations 158 or L.I. 2180.

Mr. Dame highlighted the illogical nature of the notion that vehicles must be "used as an exhibit" in court proceedings, urging police officers to refrain from seizing or restricting vehicle use for minor offenses.

These minor infractions include purported breaches of road rules outlined in Regulation 106, such as running a red light or driving without valid insurance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The directive aims to address public grievances and ensure that law enforcement actions align with legal provisions, promoting fairness and proportionality in the administration of justice on the nation's roads.

AG1
AG1 Pulse Ghana
AG2
AG2 Pulse Ghana
AG3
AG3 Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana court

Court Shift System starts today, judges to hold evening sittings to hear cases

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister

NAPO’s comment on dumsor timetable has been distorted – Energy Ministry

National Health Insurance Scheme

Good news for healthcare providers nationwide as NHIA disburses GH¢180m

Nana Addo of Ghana, Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Paul Biya of Cameroon (1)

Here are the 8 oldest Presidents in Africa