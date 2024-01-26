Aggrieved Ashaiman residents ban political activities over 'killer' roads

The state of roads in Ashaiman has significantly worsened, rendering them impassable due to collapsed bridges, particularly challenging for traders to navigate during rainfall.

Frustration among residents has grown as they perceive consistent neglect of their area by the government.

The announcement of this ban occurred during a road rehabilitation initiative led by the Member of Parliament for the region, Ernest Norgbey, on January 25, 2024.

Norgbey said he has received numerous complaints about the deplorable state of the roads and felt the pain.

He said despite demonstrations and raising the issues in Parliament, the assembly and government remain unresponsive.

"I cannot sit idly while my people suffer, so I have decided on a temporary reshaping of four or five kilometers of the road. I hope and pray that when the NDC government assumes power, the 166 km of roads in the municipality will be tarred," he said.

A resident of Ashaiman, Francis Azorliade, said "If they [NDC and NPP] neglect Ashaiman's roads, no political party should dare to campaign here. We are prepared to sacrifice for our people.

"Our message goes out to the NPP, NDC, PPP, and all political parties: Address the roads in Ashaiman, or refrain from campaigning here, period!"

