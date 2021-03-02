The staff clad in red armbands numbering over 50 chanted war songs amidst dancing and clapping.

The workers vowed to continue to withdraw their services until all concerns are addressed.

The General Secretary for the Financial, Business, and Services Employees Union of the NLA, Benjamin Mingle said "We are sending a message that we are not on strike. We are not demonstrating, we are just removing ourselves from the dangers that we see because our workers are being attacked."

Kofi Osei Ameyaw, NLA boss

The aggrieved staff alleged that some of their members have received threats and in some instances been attacked.

He said "NLA staff are being attacked in various regions by people who claim they have won and they have not been paid their wins."

"We thought it was one exception. However what has happened is that I got a report from Kumasi that from October last year up to February, NLA owes wins to the tune of about GH¢1.5 million. So the question is, why?" he asked.