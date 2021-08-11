RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Aggrieved public sector workers to protest over 4% salary increment

A group calling itself Aggrieved Public Sector Workers is readying itself to demonstrate if the government proceed to increase their salary by 4 percent instead of the 25 percent increment proposed.

The aggrieved workers numbering over 30,000 members said it will hit the streets on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, if the government fails to adjust the 4 percent to at least 25 percent.

The leader of the aggrieved workers, Norbert Gborgbortsi speaking on Akoma FM bemoaned that "there is no equity and fairness in the recent salary increment."

"How can others receive a 79 percent increase and we the taxpayers will only see a 4 percent surge?" he asked.

The low percentage of the increment, he said, is to allow for the government to employ over one million workers into the public service.

Having none of that, agitated workers in the public sector are gearing up to hit the streets to express their displeasure.

Gborgbortsi added: "We have already petitioned Parliament, nothing new has come up. So, we have notified the police about our intention to hit the streets so every arrangement is in line so government must expect our demonstration because with all the additional tax introduced this year only 4 percent has been added to our salaries. It's nothing good to write home about."

