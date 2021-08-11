The leader of the aggrieved workers, Norbert Gborgbortsi speaking on Akoma FM bemoaned that "there is no equity and fairness in the recent salary increment."

"How can others receive a 79 percent increase and we the taxpayers will only see a 4 percent surge?" he asked.

The low percentage of the increment, he said, is to allow for the government to employ over one million workers into the public service.

Having none of that, agitated workers in the public sector are gearing up to hit the streets to express their displeasure.