RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Bad roads: Aggrieved residents chase away Ga Central MCE during demonstration

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Residents of Agape within Ablekuma in the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency have chased away the Ga Central Municipal Chief Executive, Mohammed Bashir, during a demonstration to get the authorities to fix their bad roads on Friday, December 10, 2021.

Agape bad road
Agape bad road

The aggrieved residents were not happy with the MCE's response to their protest when he [Mohammed Bashir] said road works were ongoing adding that the Assembly is fixing the deplorable roads.

Recommended articles

He said the residents should have gone to his office first for a discussion before embarking on the protest.

"They should have gone to my office first to meet with me for a discussion before embarking on this action. Maybe they have started on the wrong foot. If they had come, I don’t think this demonstration would have gone ahead," he stated.

Agape road
Agape road Pulse Ghana

But the comments of the MCE did not go down well with frustrated residents and hooted at him until he left the area.

An aggrieved protestor said the demonstration was out of the frustration they have endured for years as a result of the bad roads in the community.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Group to buy car for father who went viral for carrying his daughter during drivers’ strike

Group to buy car for father who went viral for carrying his daughter during drivers’ strike

Inspector-General of Police and his team join cocoa farmers on Farmers' Day

Inspector-General of Police and his team join cocoa farmers on Farmers' Day

UAE government announces four and half day working week; extends weekend for workers

UAE government announces four and half day working week; extends weekend for workers

Concerns on Akufo-Addo’s travels can send the NPP to opposition in 2024 – Ayikoi Otoo

Ayikoi Otoo