The aggrieved residents were not happy with the MCE's response to their protest when he [Mohammed Bashir] said road works were ongoing adding that the Assembly is fixing the deplorable roads.
Bad roads: Aggrieved residents chase away Ga Central MCE during demonstration
Residents of Agape within Ablekuma in the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency have chased away the Ga Central Municipal Chief Executive, Mohammed Bashir, during a demonstration to get the authorities to fix their bad roads on Friday, December 10, 2021.
He said the residents should have gone to his office first for a discussion before embarking on the protest.
"They should have gone to my office first to meet with me for a discussion before embarking on this action. Maybe they have started on the wrong foot. If they had come, I don’t think this demonstration would have gone ahead," he stated.
But the comments of the MCE did not go down well with frustrated residents and hooted at him until he left the area.
An aggrieved protestor said the demonstration was out of the frustration they have endured for years as a result of the bad roads in the community.
