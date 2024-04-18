AG's office chases Alex Mould, Gavivina for GHS5 million bail bond for jailed MASLOC CEO

Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu has recently been sentenced to ten years in prison with hard labour, alongside Daniel Axim, former Chief Operating Officer of MASLOC, who received a five-year sentence with hard labour.

The sentencing, handed down on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, marked the culmination of legal proceedings in which Attionu and Axim were found guilty on 78 counts. These counts included charges of causing financial loss to the state, theft, conspiracy to steal, money laundering, and causing loss of public property, all of which were in contravention of public procurement laws.

The Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, outlined the state’s intention to claim the GHS5 million bail sum provided by Mould and Tamakloe on behalf of Attionu. This action comes in response to Attionu's continuous absence from trial proceedings, even after her sentencing.

“They stood in for Sedinam, and we are determined to retrieve that amount for the state,” Tuah-Yeboah stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme.

Moreover, Tuah-Yeboah's office is actively working to freeze Attionu’s assets to ensure compliance with the sentence. This effort is part of broader measures to enforce accountability and uphold the rule of law within the public sector.