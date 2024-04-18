ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

AG's office chases Alex Mould, Gavivina for GHS5 million bail bond for jailed MASLOC CEO

Andreas Kamasah

The Attorney General’s office is pursuing Alex Kofi Mensah Mould, former GNPC CEO, and popular actor Gavivina Tamakloe for a whopping GHS5 million following the jailing of former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu.

Court orders Alex Mould, Gavivina to pay GHc5 million for failing to produce Sedinam Tamakloe
Court orders Alex Mould, Gavivina to pay GHc5 million for failing to produce Sedinam Tamakloe

This action follows their roles as sureties for her when she sought the court's permission to get medical attention abroad but failed to return to Ghana to face trial.

Recommended articles

Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu has recently been sentenced to ten years in prison with hard labour, alongside Daniel Axim, former Chief Operating Officer of MASLOC, who received a five-year sentence with hard labour.

The sentencing, handed down on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, marked the culmination of legal proceedings in which Attionu and Axim were found guilty on 78 counts. These counts included charges of causing financial loss to the state, theft, conspiracy to steal, money laundering, and causing loss of public property, all of which were in contravention of public procurement laws.

The Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, outlined the state’s intention to claim the GHS5 million bail sum provided by Mould and Tamakloe on behalf of Attionu. This action comes in response to Attionu's continuous absence from trial proceedings, even after her sentencing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They stood in for Sedinam, and we are determined to retrieve that amount for the state,” Tuah-Yeboah stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme.

Moreover, Tuah-Yeboah's office is actively working to freeze Attionu’s assets to ensure compliance with the sentence. This effort is part of broader measures to enforce accountability and uphold the rule of law within the public sector.

The pursuit of Mould and Tamakloe underscores the legal ramifications for individuals who serve as sureties in cases involving significant financial or criminal liabilities.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!
Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana X Ukraine

Ukrainian Embassy opens in Accra to enhance diplomatic relations

Global-Fund

MoH refutes claims of Global Fund suspension

NPP flag

NPP: Ejisu parliamentary primary holds today

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen ahead of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington, U.S., April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Ghana clinches $360 million from IMF with staff-level accord for second review of extended credit facility