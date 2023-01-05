Akonta Mining not engaged in any illegal mining – Nana Addo

The coalition in a statement said it is currently unaware of any actions to investigate, arrest and prosecute the directors and officers of Akonta Mining Ltd, despite the incontrovertible evidence that the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, his Ministry and the Minerals Commission have in their possession, which shows that the said company has in fact undertaken the alleged illegal mining operations.

It expressed hope of engaging the IGP to address the group’s concerns by ensuring that the directors of Akonta Mining Company Ltd are brought to book to face the full rigours of the law.

Nana Addo responding to the coalition against galamsey question said Akonta Mining is not engaged in any illegality as we speak.

Speaking at the 28th National and 16th Biennial Congress of the National Union of Ghana Catholic Diocesan Priests Association held in Koforidua on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, he said "Let me respond briefly to the chairperson on the issue of illegal mining. I want to assure him and all of you that Akonta Mining is not engaged in any illegal mining anywhere in Ghana as we speak."

According to him, "Further, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has through the agency of the Forestry Commission, with the assistance of the military, made the effort to cordon off all 294 sites of forest reserves in the country and rid them of illegal mining as we speak."

Earlier, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor ordered the Forestry Commission to stop Akonta Mining Company from operating in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Western Region.

The Ministry of Lands on Friday, September 30, 2022, ordered the Company owned by Chairman Wontumi to desist from mining in the forest without a permit.