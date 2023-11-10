Appearing before Parliament on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, to provide an update on the spillage of the Akosombo Dam, Opoku Prempeh lauded the management of the VRA for its instrumental role in the government's remarkable achievement of an 88.58 percent electricity penetration rate nationwide.
Akosombo Dam spillage: Mepe Development Association jabs Opoku Prempeh for defending VRA
The Mepe Development Association has condemned the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh for lauding the the Volta River Authority (VRA) following the spillage of the Akosombo dam.
Speaking at the meet-the-press series in Accra, the minister highlighted the VRA's efficiency and effectiveness in advancing the government's agenda to extend electricity access to every part of the country.
The government's commitment to expanding electricity coverage aligns with its vision for comprehensive development and improved livelihoods.
With the current penetration rate standing at an impressive 88.58 percent, the administration is poised to achieve even greater milestones in the energy sector.
Responding to calls for the resettlement of victims affected by the Akosombo dam spillage, Opoku-Prempeh emphasized that the VRA has been proactive in addressing the issue.
He asserted that the matter of resettlement should be handled by the Inter-ministerial committee currently investigating the situation.
The committee is expected to present its recommendations to Parliament for further consideration.
However, the aggrieved Mepe Development Association (MDA) called on the public to disregard such comments from the Minister.
In a statement, it said it was appalled by the poor submission and several misrepresentations contained in the statement read by the Minister.
It said Opoku Prempeh as the sector minister in charge of the VRA that superintended over the poor management of the flood disaster, one would have expected him to apologise to the affected communities for his failure to provide the needed oversight responsibility to effectively manage the pre- and post-spillage interventions.
It added that the spillage by the Akosombo and Kpong dams which began on September 15, 2023, and occasioned the destruction of homes, businesses, and properties from September 26, 2023, Opoku- Prempeh had never visited any of the affected communities to assess the impact of the devastation of the flood disaster.
The MDA, however, called on all to reject the claim by the minister that a simulation exercise was done by the VRA in Mepe with the participation of 57 people before the spillage. Granted that this claim is even true, what is that so-called simulation supposed to do for a community of over 16,000 people? Which stakeholders were engaged in that exercise and how was that information disseminated?
