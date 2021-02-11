This comes after the school recorded 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, February 8, 2021, and the infections bring the total number of cases recorded to 79.

Seventy-four of the patients are students and five staff of the school.

The school taking measures to curb the spread of the virus has adopted to run a shift system for students.

A statement issued by the Corporate Affairs and External Relations of the AIS on 10 February 2021, also noted that "currently, all staff and students have been screened.

"Those who tested positive are doing well under the management and treatment by the VRA Medical team".

Also "precautionary measures such as temperature checks, social distancing, handwashing and sanitising continue to be observed with strict adherence".

"We wish to reassure parents and the general public that they must continue to remain calm. We shall give periodic updates on the situation," the statement added.