#AkosomboDamSpillage: NADMO is a frivolous organisation — Afaglo

Emmanuel Tornyi

A National Democratic Congress (NDC) member from Keta South District and the Chief Executive Officer of Marrer Ghana Limited, Susatgad Boat Building and Fishing Industry, Novihoho Afaglo, has described the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) as a "frivolous organization".

Dam spillage
Dam spillage

His reactions come following the spillage of excess water in the Akosombo Dam that has affected several communities along the banks of the Volta River as farmlands, houses, and properties running into several thousands of Ghana cedis are destroyed by the raging floods.

The floods occasioned by the spillage of excess water in the Akosombo Dam have also claimed some human lives while several communities in more than seven districts in the Greater Accra, Eastern, and Volta regions have been affected.

Following the disaster, NADMO donated relief items to the flood victims in the affected areas.

The items include toiletries, bags of rice and sugar, plastic buckets with bowls, mattresses, and drinking water, among others.

Afaglo adding his voice to the spillage said the people in the Volta Region had suffered a great disaster of dihydrogen monoxide surmounting their abode and some lives, adding that all NADMO could do was to donate frivolous rice and oil to the victims forgetting that the residents need shelter.

In a statement, Afaglo said "This ingredient for them to chew the raw rice and after drink the oil since the Region is the stronghold of the NDC."

NADMO distributing relief items to flood victims (File photo)
NADMO distributing relief items to flood victims (File photo) ece-auto-gen

Meanwhile, the Volta River Authority (VRA) has warned that nothing will be done to save Ghanaians if the Akosombo Dam overtops its operational level.

The Authority has explained that the Akosombo Dam was currently receiving over 200 percent more water in October this year than what was experienced in previous years.

Edward Ekow Obeng-Kenzo, Deputy Chief Executive of the VRA in charge of Engineering and Operations in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM said the dam’s current water level is at 277.26 feet, and its maximum operational level is 277.5 feet.

He stated that anything beyond the operational level of the dam would break it and lead to the entire wipeout of persons and structures along the bank of the Volta River.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

