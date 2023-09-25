Buipe floods: Bui Dam spillage renders 1,500 residents homeless

The spillage is to bring the water level in the dam to an acceptable level and safeguard the dam from being damaged by rising waters in the dam as a result of heavy rainfall.

The Central Gonja office of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), said 239 adult males and 230 adult females, in addition to 348 boys and 427 girls, have been compelled to evacuate their homes.

Some residents said water has flooded their compounds and rooms and they are compelled to move their belongings to higher grounds for safety.

The Central Gonja District Director of NADMO, Mohammed Mustapha accused the management of the Bui Dam of negligence for failing to notify the affected communities.

In an interview with Myjoyonline, he said: "Period to this water spillage this season, they [management of Bui dam] told us that they would come because their water level was still high and so, we should prepare a budget for us to use seven days to sensitize the people around the river banks."

"Yes, so, Buipe, Banda, Bole, and Kintampo North NADMO Directors, did collaborate and submit the budget to Bui Dam as requested.