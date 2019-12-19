According to a report by Starr News, the chaplain was caught molesting the blind student in a classroom.

This has led to rising tensions in the school, with some students accusing school authorities of trying to cover up the issue.

Richmond, a student leader at the Akropong School for the Blind, said they have captured the incident on video.

READ ALSO: Man arrested for allegedly raping pregnant woman in the bush

“When we caught the teacher sexually abusing the lady, we recorded the lady and she narrated what happened. We also got hold of the teacher’s boxer shorts which was in the classroom where the act was ongoing,” he told Starr FM.

“We tried reporting the case to the police in Akropong but were stopped by the school authorities. We have been restricted from going out of the school.”

He further stated that they are keeping the chaplain’s boxer shorts as evidence, adding that many other female students have previously complained about being sexually abused.

“We are keeping the boxer shorts to use as evidence. It is interesting to note that, the teacher claims we forcefully took his boxer shorts off him and that is so not true.

“Other female students have complained about being sexually assaulted by some teachers but we have no evidence to that,” he added.