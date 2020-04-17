Addressing the media on Friday, Minority spokesperson on Mines and Energy Adam Mutawakilu who was vice chairman for the Committee when the deal was approved says no money exchanged hands.

The Member of Parliament for Damango, however, stated it’s the prerogative of President Akufo-Addo to either refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor or otherwise.

“I have been a member of the mines and energy committee since 2013 to date….there was no any day that in the course of my parliamentary duties that I encountered Asante Berko, No,” the Damongo MP said on Friday.

He added, “I want to state emphatically that nothing of that sort happened and Parliament never received anything in respect to performing our legitimate duties as to the passing of the power purchasing agreement, there was no situation where there were any underhand dealings.”

Tema Oil Refinery boss Asante Berko

The MP also demanded the NPA to account for proceeds realised from the imposition of a levy of LPG for cylinder recirculation which has now been withdrawn.

The Managing Director for the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) Asante Berko on Wednesday resigned after an allegation by Securities and Exchange Commission in the US that he paid bribes to government officials and MPs on behalf of the Turkish IPP while working for Goldman Sachs between 2015 and 2016