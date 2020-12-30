The NDC is challenging the results of presidential and parliamentary elections, having accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of rigging the polls.

This follows President Akufo-Addo’s successful re-election after garnering over 6.7 million votes in the December 7 polls.

On Monday, the NDC confirmed that it was heading to court in a bid to overturn the presidential and some parliamentary results.

Akua Donkor

However, petitioning the Supreme Court, Akua Donkor said the EC did a very “good job” and urged the court to throw out the NDC’s case.

“l am therefore by this letter appealing to your good office to ignore and cancel the case brought before you by John Dramani Mahama and the NDC Party because it is never true that Mrs. Jean Mensa stole votes for his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all efforts made by Mrs. Jean Mensa on the declaration is true and clear but the NDC Party is just throwing stones in the eyes Ghanaians,” a section of the petition read.

Below is the full petition from Akua Donkor:

I humbly write to your good office to share my view on the declaration of the Presidency during the general election.

The main motive being that, the declaration of Presidency during the general election on the 9th day of December, 2020 by Mrs. Jean Mensa was clear and true just because, I Hon. Akua Donkor the flag bearer of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) even declared the winner being his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday the 8th of December, 2020 before Mrs. Jean Mensa came to announce to the general public.

l am therefore by this letter appealing to your good office to ignore and cancel the case brought before you by John Dramani Mahama and the NDC Party because it is never true that Mrs. Jean Mensa stole votes for his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and all efforts made by Mrs. Jean Mensa on the declaration is true and clear but the NDC Party is just throwing stones in the eyes Ghanaians.

I hereby congratulate Mrs. Jean Mensa for her good job done, God Bless Her.

I must state further that, I placed the 4th position in the 2020 General Election and with this; I thank all Ghanaians for their recognizance and also it was clear to all Ghanaians on the Television that his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had 50.1+ and John Dramani Mahama had 47.1+ which shows the clear winner.

Please, find attached to this letter a copy of 2012 Election picture which shows very clear when the declaration was made by the Electoral Commissioner where I agreed to that Just because It was a clear declaration. So this shows I am a good citizen and wouldn’t like any conflict behind this general election and don’t agree with any re-election because If It Is true that John Drama. Mahama has won the general election, I would have supported him as I made In the 2012 general election. I count on your usual co-operation.

Thank you.

Cc: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT JUBILEE HOUSE ACCRA — GHANA

Cc CHIEF OF STAFF JUBILEE HOUSE ACCRA — GHANA

Cc. THE REGISTRAR INTERNATIONAL COURT

Cc: ELECTORAL COMMISSION OF GHANA ACCRA – GHANA

Cc THE GENERAL CHAIRMAN NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY

Cc: THE GENERAL SECRETARY NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY

Yours faithfully,

HON. AKUA DONKOR (Flag bearer of GFP)