On Saturday, Rockson Nelson Defeamekpor, a member of the NDC’s legal team, confirmed that the party will officially be heading to court on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, to challenge the results of the December 7 elections.

Another member of the party’s legal team, Abraham Amaliba, has added that they will request a live telecast of their petition at the Supreme Court, similar to the 2012 election petition.

Abraham Amaliba

“We expect to be treated fairly, this is a national issue. We also expect that if we are able to make our case beyond a reasonable doubt, I am sure that the Supreme Court will hold that Nana Akufo-Addo did not attain the required 50 +1 votes,” Mr. Amaliba said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“Indeed, we also expect that the petition will be telecast live. Any attempt to hinder that will create the impression that the hearing is not going to be fair, so we will put in the request to have it telecast live.”

The NDC is challenging the results of presidential and parliamentary elections, having accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of rigging the polls.

This follows President Akufo-Addo’s successful reelection after garnering over six million votes in the December 7 polls.

The 76-year-old, who contested as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival, Mahama of the opposition NDC also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

The NDC, meanwhile, has rejected the results of the parliamentary and presidential elections, describing it as “flawed”.