According to him, demonstrations are enshrined by law and, therefore, the party has every right to use protests to register their displeasure with “wrongs and injustices”.

This comes after the Accra Regional Police Command secured a court order to restrain the NDC and its members from organising protests in Accra.

Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Otokunor

“Nobody can ban anybody from exercising their right that has been bestowed on the citizens of Ghana by just issuing a statement and claiming that protesting has been banned,” Mr. Otokunor told Accra-based Joy FM.

“We all know that demonstration has been enshrined by law, therefore, nobody can prevent us from protesting, nobody can prevent us from expressing our displeasure on the wrongs and the injustice that is been perpetrated in this country.”

A statement from the Police on Wednesday said the court order restrains the party from organising protests and demonstrations in the capital from December 20, 2020, to January 10, 2021.

“In a matter between the Republic (Ghana Police Service) and National Democratic Congress and Kobina Ade Coker, the High Court, under Justice Elfreda Amy Dankyi (Mrs.), has prohibited all NDC intended protests from Sunday, December 20, 2020, to January 10, 2021,” the statement said.

However, reacting to this, Mr. Otokunor said the NDC will contest the ban by the Ghana Police Service.

“We do not know of any court restraining order and if we should receive it, we will contest that restraining order because the court and the police do not have the powers to prevent us from protesting and the law is clear,” he added.