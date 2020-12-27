Christened Kantanka Nhyira, the car has been molded in the category of the famous "Beast", the official car of the President of the United States.

The innovative engineer cum man of God and his Kantanka Automobile Company disclosed this at its 40th Technological Exhibition at the Apostle Safo School of Art and Science (ASSAS).

The company, which is the local car manufacturing company in Ghana also unveiled other innovative automobiles during the exhibition.

It unveiled a a luxurious sports car known as the 'Akofena'. Features available on the inside of the Kantanka Akofena includes;

Anti-lock braking system

Katanka Akofena under construction

High-quality white-coloured leather seats

Ambient lights

Hi-Fi speakers

Large LED TV and various dashboard digital monitors