Awareness is key to online safety – Cybervergent CEO shares tips for staying safe online"

The growth of the internet has brought many benefits to Africans. The rise in internet penetration, increased use of smartphones, and favourable government policies are some of the key drivers behind this trend.

Many Africans are now getting used to doing things online and maintaining an online presence — whether it’s using social media, searching for information, attending virtual meetings or classes, shopping online, or downloading movies.

However, increased internet usage has also led to growing risks such as social media account hacking, cyber-attacks, and mobile money fraud, among others. Adetokunbo Omotosho, Group CEO of Cybervergent Limited — a pan-African cybersecurity firm operating in Ghana — shared valuable tips on how users, especially small business owners, can stay safe online.

In an exclusive interview with Pulse in Accra, Mr Omotosho first advised users to be aware of online risks and to educate themselves.

There is a saying that you cannot protect what you don’t know. If you don’t understand something, then fear becomes a problem. When people are afraid, they stay away. If you’re afraid of internet banking or mobile channels, you won’t use them. Once you hear that someone has been defrauded online, others tend to avoid those platforms. So, awareness is very key.

He continued:

Educating people about simple procedures is crucial. How do you protect your phone — especially if it has your banking app? How do you interact with people online? What data do you share when it comes to privacy and data protection? Awareness strengthens the individual. Within the tech ecosystem, the human being is often the weakest link. The more people stay updated with the latest trends, the better equipped we are to secure ourselves — and the entire ecosystem benefits.

Mr Omotosho, whose Cybervergent firm is registered in Nigeria and operates in Ghana and other African countries, also shared practical advice. He noted that one of the first things users should check when visiting a website is whether it has a green padlock.

Does the website have a green padlock? Simple things like that matter. If I [a scammer or fraudster] go online and try to clone you, I can’t get the same green padlock. They don’t issue two identical ones to different entities. That padlock is called a certificate of authenticity — it proves who you are online.

He offered further tips:

You can also check online registries to validate businesses. A quick Google search will likely display all the phone numbers and associated owners. A cloned website won’t appear in such results. These are some of the simple checks people can do. Again, awareness makes all the difference.

According to the Group CEO, Cybervergent — which offers tech products addressing cybersecurity and other digital challenges faced by financial institutions, private businesses, and individuals — established operations in Ghana to help tackle the issues mentioned.

Our vision in Ghana is to enable an ecosystem that thrives. Cybervergent's mission is to drive digital transformation by providing technology that ensures security, safety, privacy, and governance across businesses. We want to promote digital safety across countries, including Ghana.

Also commenting, Cybervergent’s Ghana Country Manager, Atsu Adali-Mortty, reinforced this vision:

Cybervergent is fully incorporated in Ghana. As part of our digital strategy, we have developed an automated platform tailored for private and public institutions operating in the digital space. We are committed to supporting individuals and businesses by providing secure infrastructure and environments for them and their customers.