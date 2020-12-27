The automobile company aims to conquer the local market and set out on an international journey.
The Kantanka Automobile Company is once again in the news.
And this time, Kantanka has manufactured a luxurious sports car known as the 'Akofena'.
The car was unveiled at its 40th Technological Exhibition at the Apostle Safo School of Art and Science (ASSAS) at Awoshie Last Stop, Accra on December 27, 2020.
Features available on the inside of the Kantanka Akofena includes;
Anti-lock braking system
High-quality white-coloured leather seats
Ambient lights
Hi-Fi speakers
Large LED TV and various dashboard digital monitors