The automobile company aims to conquer the local market and set out on an international journey.

The Kantanka Automobile Company is once again in the news.

And this time, Kantanka has manufactured a luxurious sports car known as the 'Akofena'.

Akofena luxurious sports car

The car was unveiled at its 40th Technological Exhibition at the Apostle Safo School of Art and Science (ASSAS) at Awoshie Last Stop, Accra on December 27, 2020.

Akofena car

Features available on the inside of the Kantanka Akofena includes;

Anti-lock braking system

High-quality white-coloured leather seats

Ambient lights

Hi-Fi speakers

Large LED TV and various dashboard digital monitors